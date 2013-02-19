Images

MONTREAL CANADA 02 15 22: La Grande Roue de Montreal the tallest Ferris wheel in Canada allows you to see the city and its surroundings from 60 metres in the air, the equivalent of 20-storey building
Great wheel of la grande motte city, France, located in a waterfront area. April, 15, 2018. Blue sky and modern buildings in background. Attraction used to discover the city and mediterranean sea.
MONTREAL CANADA 02-08-18: La Grande Roue de Montreal the tallest Ferris wheel in Canada allows you to see the city and its surroundings from 60 metres in the air, the equivalent of 20-storey building
Ferris wheel at Koktobe hill, Almaty, Kazakhstan
Abu Dhabi: May 2019: Beautiful view of the Ferris Wheel of Abu Dhabi.
Brussels, Belgium - April 26, 2020: The Big wheel of Belgium on Poelaert square during the confinement period.

MONTREAL CANADA 02 15 22: La Grande Roue de Montreal the tallest Ferris wheel in Canada allows you to see the city and its surroundings from 60 metres in the air, the equivalent of 20-storey building

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

meunierd

meunierd