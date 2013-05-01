Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MONTREAL CANADA 02 15 22: La Grande Roue de Montreal the tallest Ferris wheel in Canada allows you to see the city and its surroundings from 60 metres in the air, the equivalent of 20-storey building
Ferris wheel at black sea, on a sunny day.
Montreal, Canada. January 2020. The Montreal Observation Wheel (Grande Roue de Montreal) in the Old Port of Montreal
Seattle, Washington, USA - july 21, 2018 - The Seattle Great Wheel, at Pier 57 on Elliott Bay in Seattle, Washington.
GDANSK, POLAND - 21 JUNE 2016: Ferris wheel in the city centre of Gdansk at night. Gdansk is the historical capital of Polish Pomerania with medieval old town architecture.
HELSINKI, UUSIMAA/FINLAND – MAY 17TH 2019: Skywheel Helsinki, Katajanokka
KYIV, UKRAINE APRIL 5, 2020: Ferris Wheel, Kontraktova Square
Ferris Wheel at night in Paris

See more

1165657846

See more

1165657846

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124561611

Item ID: 2124561611

MONTREAL CANADA 02 15 22: La Grande Roue de Montreal the tallest Ferris wheel in Canada allows you to see the city and its surroundings from 60 metres in the air, the equivalent of 20-storey building

Important information

Formats

  • 5256 × 3038 pixels • 17.5 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 578 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 289 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

meunierd

meunierd