Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MONTREAL CANADA 02 15 22: La Grande Roue de Montreal the tallest Ferris wheel in Canada allows you to see the city and its surroundings from 60 metres in the air, the equivalent of 20-storey building
View of the port of Helsinki with a ferris wheel, Finland.
Seattle Wa USA- March 27 2020, Seattle waterfront with Seattle great wheel under the sunset
The Bournemouth Eye viewing wheel in Bournemouth, Dorset, UK on 6 April 2019
Paris, France - July 7th, 2019 : Ferris wheel of the Tuileries garden in Paris France on a Summer day
Montreal, Canada. January 2020. The Montreal Observation Wheel (Grande Roue de Montreal) in the Old Port of Montreal
BATUMI, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22, 2015: Moving metal sculpture "Ali and Nino" (old name "Man and Woman") by Tamara Kvesitadze and Ferris wheel in Batumi, Georgia.
MONTREAL, CANADA - APRIL 2, 2020: Observation Ferris wheel (La Grande Roue de Montreal) in Montreal in a sunny day, Quebec, Canada

See more

1911748246

See more

1911748246

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124561494

Item ID: 2124561494

MONTREAL CANADA 02 15 22: La Grande Roue de Montreal the tallest Ferris wheel in Canada allows you to see the city and its surroundings from 60 metres in the air, the equivalent of 20-storey building

Important information

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

meunierd

meunierd