Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MONTREAL CANADA 02 15 22: La Grande Roue de Montreal the tallest Ferris wheel in Canada allows you to see the city and its surroundings from 60 metres in the air, the equivalent of 20-storey building
Formats
5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG