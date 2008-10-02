Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Montmorency Falls in winter The Montmorency Falls, or Chutes Montmorency in French, is located 7 km east of Quebec City. The falls is frozen in winter.
Photo Formats
2000 × 3008 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG