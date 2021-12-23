Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097178486
Montlucon, France - 23 Dec 2021 - New Year Winter Market - Notice on the side Pass Sanitaire means “Health pass or Vaccine certificate mandatory”. And two people standing in queue before entering.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022anti vaccinebooster dosebooster shotcertificatecontrolcoronaviruscovidcovid-19covid19epidemiceuropeeuropean unionface maskfifth wavefrancegermanygreengreen passhealthhealth carehealth passhealth passporthuman rightsimmuneimmunizationitalylibertynegativenew yearomicronpandemicparis francepass sanitairepassportpcrqr codequarantinerestrictionssanitarysanitary passsmartphonesocial distancingsocial movementtourismtravel restrictionsvaccinationvaccination certificatevaccination passportvaccine
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist