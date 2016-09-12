Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
MONTEVIDEO - JUNE 26: dog wearing Uruguayan futball team shirt celebrating the first quarterfinals in 40 years after beating South Korea on 2010 world cup on June 26, 2010 in Montevideo, Uruguay
Photo Formats
2627 × 3870 pixels • 8.8 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
679 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
340 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
