Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
monstera tree on black background with path line plants flowers flowers rainy season room hotel interior beautiful fresh tree wood flowers wooden table office nature beadroom
Formats
7008 × 4672 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG