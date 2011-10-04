Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Monolithic frame construction of the building. Solid walls of concrete. The framework for the walls. Formwork for walls made of concrete. Construction site close up
Formats
5250 × 3500 pixels • 17.5 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG