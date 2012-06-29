Images

MONGOLIA - CIRCA 1979: A Stamp printed in MONGOLIA shows image of a Golden Oriole with the designation "Oriolus oriolus" from the series "Protected Birds", circa 1979
61789402

Stock Photo ID: 61789402

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2150 × 2990 pixels • 7.2 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 719 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 360 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

AlexanderZam

AlexanderZam

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.