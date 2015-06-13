Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Money saving economy environment. Plants growing in money coins in glass jar for investment planning travel and retirement. Nature Background. Saving and Investment Concept
Saving money by hand puting coins in jug glass on nature background
Coins in glass jar with plant on top putting on soil in nature for save concept.
Coins in glass and stack coins with tree for business and tax season.
Water can watering money jar
Financial investment concept. The financial growth generated by the investment. The economy is continuing to improve. Dozen glasses with a full coin, The tree is growing.
Coins in glass jar with young plant on top put on the soil, investments growing up
Plant Growing In Savings Coins On Soil With Green Bokeh Background, Business Finance and money concept.

See more

1144567145

See more

1144567145

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137963377

Item ID: 2137963377

Money saving economy environment. Plants growing in money coins in glass jar for investment planning travel and retirement. Nature Background. Saving and Investment Concept

Formats

  • 7000 × 4672 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Freebird7977

Freebird7977