Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097268642
The Monastery of the Holy Twelve Apostles is monastery of the Jerusalem Orthodox Church. Capernaum, Lake Tiberias. Israel. Place of worship and pilgrimage. The concept of religious pilgrimage
k
By kavram
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientapostlesarchitecturebeautybiblebiblicalbluebreadbuildingcapernaumchapelchristianchristianitychurchclassicalconceptcrossculturedomdomeeastfaithgalileegoldengreekhistorichistoricalhistoryholyisraeljesusjewishlakemonasteryorthodoxorthodox churchphoto tourismpinkprayreligionreligious pilgrimageseaspiritualitysuntwelveworship
Categories: Religion, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist