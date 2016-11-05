Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
mom's hands hold newborn baby boy in a suit sleeping on a light background. Happy pregnancy and childbirth. Children's theme. Top view
Mother feeding from bottle her baby isolated over white background, little infant in mommy hands, eating milk, kid in white shirt and grey pants. Childhood and motherhood.
Baby boy lying on white linen studio shot
Photo of a six month old little boy with mother's hand
sleeping newborn baby on a blanket
One month old newborn baby boy lying on white blanket
baby and bottle milk at home in the bedroom
Baby with her mother on a light background, household survey, breastfeeding

See more

347337374

See more

347337374

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135532583

Item ID: 2135532583

mom's hands hold newborn baby boy in a suit sleeping on a light background. Happy pregnancy and childbirth. Children's theme. Top view

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nad Iv

Nad Iv