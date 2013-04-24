Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mom, son and dog have fun playing a toy railroad and a toy crane in the nursery on puzzle mats. A child spends the weekend with his mother, a woman enjoys games with her preschool-age son.
Four different ages pupils with adult female student learning something from colorful stickers glued on glass wall during collaborative process. Sun glare effect.
Positive children in dance studio smiling and having fun
Startup business people assembling jigsaw puzzle, team support and help concept
Portrait of two boys aged two and seven in a wooden chair. The boys smile and look at the camera.
teacher reading book to preschool students

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127502988

Item ID: 2127502988

Mom, son and dog have fun playing a toy railroad and a toy crane in the nursery on puzzle mats. A child spends the weekend with his mother, a woman enjoys games with her preschool-age son.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4642 × 3095 pixels • 15.5 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksandr Finch

Aleksandr Finch