Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098453297
mom and little curly girl decorate Christmas tree with gifts new year lights garland
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ballbeautifulboxesbrightcandycanecaucasiancelebrationchildchildhoodchildrenchristmascloseupdarkdecemberdecordecoratedecorationdecorationsevefamilyfamily devotionfemalefestivefirgarlandgiftgirlhappinessholidayholidayshomehouseinteriorkidlightslong hairmommothermother preparenew yearrelationshipsweatertogethertraditiontreewhitewomanyear
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist