Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
mom and daughter in terry towel. beauty day in spa. family spa. mother and girl hold face cream.
Good morning. Fashion. Portrait of happy young couple grooming in the bathroom. Love concept. Couple in love. Man shaving. Sexy woman.
couple in love of muscular man and woman with towel, family, relationship, spa and beauty, relax and hygiene
Underwear fashion and beauty, pretty girls and sexy women in erotic white and yellow bodysuits. Young, fit models, with long blond hair, stylish hairstyle, posing on blue background
Studio portrait of a young beautiful bride in a white dress. Professional make-up and hairstyle with flowers.
Happy pair of male and female. Bathroom routine for happy young couple. Man shaving with razor. Family concept. Wellness. Bath. Love concept. Fashion. Love story, copy space
Stylish confident male and female models with nature hairstyle wearing a yellow and green sweater and standing close together looking alluringly at camera
young sexy surprised couple in love of muscular man and woman with towel on pink background, family, relationship and romance, spa and beauty, relax and hygiene, healthcare, copy space

See more

1176886819

See more

1176886819

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137701299

Item ID: 2137701299

mom and daughter in terry towel. beauty day in spa. family spa. mother and girl hold face cream.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8144 × 5504 pixels • 27.1 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 676 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Red Fox studio