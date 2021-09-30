Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094831964
Mom and daughter in beautiful festive dresses hug and smile against the background of New Year's garlands and festive decorations. Merry Christmas! family, winter holidays concept
I
By Irina Kzan
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apartmentbeautifulcelebrationchildchildhoodchildrenchristmascutedaughterdecordecoratingdecorationdressfamilyfemalefungiftgirlhappinesshappyholidayhomehousehugindoorinfantinteriorkidlifestylemerrymommothermotherhoodnewnew yearparentparenthoodpeopleportraitredroomsmiletogethertogethernesstraditiontreewinterwomanyearyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist