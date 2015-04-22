Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Moldy bread loaf, close up. Slices of bread covered with very fuzzy green, blue or greyish mold fungus spores or mildew. Concept for spoiled food or food safety. Selective focus. Isolated on white
Formats
5200 × 3570 pixels • 17.3 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 687 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 344 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG