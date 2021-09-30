Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080837441
mold on baby applesauce, flat lay
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbacteriumbiologycancerdamagedirtydiseasefoodfungalfungusgarbagegraygreengrowinggrowthgrungehealthhorizontalhygieneillnessindoorinfectedinteriorlivingmedicinemediummicromicrobiologymildewmoldmouldnatureno peopleoldorganicprocessproductresearchroomrottenrottingroughsciencespoiledsporespottextureunhealthywhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist