Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Mokoro canoes are the traditional transport of the people of the Okavango Delta in Botswana. Originally made from tree trunks they are now made from fibreglass.
Photo Formats
3739 × 2493 pixels • 12.5 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.