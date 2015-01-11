Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Modern tractor machinery plowing agricultural field meadow at farm at spring autumn. Farmer cultivating and make soil tillage before seeding plants and crops, nature countryside rural scene.
Formats
3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG