Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern stylish and minimalist children's sofa bed with soft bright coral velour fabric, on display for sale in the showroom of the highest quality furniture store
Contemporary bedroom
New white leather couch on white floor against light brown fabric curtain.
Modern living room with sofa and furniture
Modern living room
Bed in a business hotel room.
Beautiful pillow on sofa decoration in living room interior
Pillow on sofa with light lamp decoration interior of living room area

See more

1916907023

See more

1916907023

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123930699

Item ID: 2123930699

Modern stylish and minimalist children's sofa bed with soft bright coral velour fabric, on display for sale in the showroom of the highest quality furniture store

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5932 × 3947 pixels • 19.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets