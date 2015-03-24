Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern new residential concrete high-rises on a background of the sky. Front view part of multi-storey new built. Modern multi-storey residential area. Residential fund. Selective focus.
the old housing at Pak Tin Estate 2017
A big house of Świnoujście in Poland
Apartment building in Hong Kong Heng Fa Chuen.
STOCKHOLM, FEBRUARY 2017, modern sky rise with many windows on a grey winter day.
KIEV, UKRAINE -APR 6, 2014: Typical modern residential area. A recently built block of apartments .April 6, 2014 Kiev, Ukraine
Sky above building crane at front of a multi-storey uilding under construction, new house for many families, babies and new life, building multi-storey building as symbol of hope to better life
Modern building exterior low angle view with blue sky

See more

1110948254

See more

1110948254

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132511927

Item ID: 2132511927

Modern new residential concrete high-rises on a background of the sky. Front view part of multi-storey new built. Modern multi-storey residential area. Residential fund. Selective focus.

Formats

  • 5115 × 3410 pixels • 17.1 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

G A M

G A M