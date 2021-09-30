Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097708175
A modern green tank standing on a concrete platform against the background of an autumn forest. Military equipment tanks technology progress.
V
By Victor1153
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquearmedarmorarmoredarmourarmyautumnbackgroundbattlecombatconcreteconstructionengineeringequipmentgunheavyhistorichistoricalhistoryindustrialindustrymachinemilitarymodernmuseumoldoutdoorparkplatformpowerprogressprotectionretrorussiasovietstandingsteelstructuretanktankstechnologytransporttransportationtravelvehiclevictoryvintagewarweaponworld
Categories: Transportation, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist