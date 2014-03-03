Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern diabetic patient control, monitoring and checking glucose level with remote sensor without blood during online working at cafe. Smart medical technology in diabetes treatment
woman with credit card swiping machine. shopping lifestyle and payment with nfc technology
Young pretty woman sitting in a convertible car with the keys in hand - concept of buying a used car or a rental car
cropped image of stylish woman with credit card doing online shopping on laptop at table in cafe at city street
woman hand with smart phone. render startup presentation. Background place for montage

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137978695

Item ID: 2137978695

Modern diabetic patient control, monitoring and checking glucose level with remote sensor without blood during online working at cafe. Smart medical technology in diabetes treatment

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

goffkein.pro

goffkein.pro