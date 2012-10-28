Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Modern Dark Oriental Art Paintbrush. Vintage Acrylic Mixed Flow. Grunge Retro Shapes Splats Mixed Paint Fluid. Gold. Abstract Orange Repeat Resin
Formats
6856 × 4817 pixels • 22.9 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 703 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 352 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG