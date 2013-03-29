Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Modern compass onboard of the liner. Little bit shabby but beautiful. A close up. A geometrical composition. Behind a board of a wave in beams the sun.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

1865029

Stock Photo ID: 1865029

Modern compass onboard of the liner. Little bit shabby but beautiful. A close up. A geometrical composition. Behind a board of a wave in beams the sun.

Photo Formats

  • 3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Taiga

Taiga