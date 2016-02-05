Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
modern building utilizing the environmental technology. The Solar panels do double duty and provide energy for electricity and shade over the windows to lower ambient temperature within the building.
Photo Formats
2010 × 3036 pixels • 6.7 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG