Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091989083
Modern building construction site works in New Westminster BC, Canada-December 5,2021. Street view, selective focus, nobody
New Westminster, BC, Canada
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureblockbrickbritish columbiabuildbusinesscementcitycityscapecommercialconceptconcreteconstructconstructionconstruction equipmentcranedevelopmentdutyengineerengineeringequipmentestategroundindustrialindustryinfrastructureinstallingjoblaborerlabourliftmachinerymodernnew westminsteroutdoorsprogressprojectrisescaffoldscaffoldingsiteskylineskyscrapersteelstructuretallteamworkurbanurban landscapework
Categories: Industrial, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist