Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Modern active senior caucasian man sitting on sofa at home looking at mobile phone. Happy elderly bearded male in headphones sit on couch at home talk using modern technologies and wireless connection
Asian elderly woman virtual happy hour meeting and talking online together with her daughter in video conference with digital tablet for a online meeting in video call for social distancing.
Fresh news. Handsome bearded man sitting comfortably on the couch in the living room and reading a newspaper, being surprised by the news in it
Memories Concept. Smiling elderly man holding photo frame, looking at picture
Morning newspaper. Beautiful elderly lady wearing glasses and white blouse reading morning newspaper sitting on sofa
A smiling senior man with a white beard relaxes at home lying on the sofa looking at his mobile phone and holding the eyeglasses. Bright light from the window. Senior retiree and wireless technology
Happy senior couple of adult white hair. Two people sitted on sofa. Old bicycle and laptop on background. Bright light from window. Telling a secret
Hyperopia. Woman squinting and holding phone far from eyes, reading smartphone screen

See more

1324696955

See more

1324696955

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128570619

Item ID: 2128570619

Modern active senior caucasian man sitting on sofa at home looking at mobile phone. Happy elderly bearded male in headphones sit on couch at home talk using modern technologies and wireless connection

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4676 × 2997 pixels • 15.6 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 641 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 321 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lucigerma

Lucigerma