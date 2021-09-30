Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085425161
A model in light-colored clothes against the background of a New Year tree with a cup in her hands.
J
By Jene Smu
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbrunettecaucasiancelebrationchristmasdecemberdecorationfamilyfemalefestivefloorgiftgirlhappinesshappyhispanicholidayhomeinteriorlaughingluxurynewnew yearpeopleportraitpresentprettyputtingseasonseasonalsmilestandingsuccesssunlighttakingtraditiontraditionaltreewinterwomanxmasyearyoung
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist