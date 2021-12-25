Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096706274

Model: Camera Yashica mat 124G Taken date: 25 Dec, 2021. Taken in Ho Chi Minh city. The last twin lens reflex ever produced by Yashica, and the most advanced. Designed as a Rolleiflex copy.

W

By William Mai

Asset data

Popularity

None

Usage

Not used yet

First look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

Related keywords

Categories: The ArtsVintage

Similar images

See all

More from this artist

See all
All categories
Abstract
Animals/Wildlife
Backgrounds/Textures
Beauty/Fashion
Buildings/Landmarks
Business/Finance
Celebrities
Editorial
Education
Food and Drink
Healthcare/Medical
Holidays
Illustrations/Clip-Art
Industrial
Interiors
Miscellaneous
Nature
Objects
Parks/Outdoor
People
Religion
Science
Signs/Symbols
Sports/Recreation
Technology
The Arts
Transportation
Vectors
Vintage