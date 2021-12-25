Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096706271
Model: Camera Yashica mat 124G Taken date: 25 Dec, 2021. Taken in Ho Chi Minh city. The last twin lens reflex ever produced by Yashica, and the most advanced. Designed as a Rolleiflex copy.
W
By William Mai
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
124-g19706x670s80saluminiumanaloganalogueantiqueantiquitybackgroundblackcamerachromeclassiccollectionequipmentfashionfilmformatglassillustrative editorialjapanlensmanualmediummetalobsoleteoldold-fashionedopticalphotophoto-cameraphotographicphotographyretrorevivalscalingshinesilverspacesteelstyletechnologytraditionaltwin lens reflexviewfindervintageyashicayashica mat 124 g
Similar images
More from this artist