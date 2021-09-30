Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090867749
Mockups of podiums for cosmetics with Christmas trees on a Christmas background with golden ribbons. Closeup
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractadvertisementbackgroundbannerbeautyblankcelebrationchristmaschristmas lightschristmas treesclose upcopy spacecosmeticcosmeticsdecorationdesigndisplayelegantemptyexhibitionfestivegoldgoldenholidayluxuryminimalmockupmodernnew yearornamentpackagepedestalpodiumposterpresentationproductrealisticrenderingribbonsshinyshowshowcasestagestudiotemplatetextthree-dimensionaltreeswhitewinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist