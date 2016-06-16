Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mockup white paper or white sticker poster displayed on the front of the restaurant, coffee shop, Promotion information for marketing announcements and details
Edit
Bus Stop Shelter on a Brick Sidewalk with a Blank Billboard
advertising, mass media and marketing concept - empty billboard on waste container in tallinn city, estonia
black frames on wall
Blank advertising in restaurant on the street.
blank advertising billboard at airport.
Mock-up blank white for advertising, Ads design promotion, digital kiosk screen standing sign mock up content of gas station, blue petrol station for design
Mock up Billboard Banner template Bus shelter Media advertising outdoor street Sign display at Night

See more

1636061119

See more

1636061119

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144355187

Item ID: 2144355187

Mockup white paper or white sticker poster displayed on the front of the restaurant, coffee shop, Promotion information for marketing announcements and details

Formats

  • 7000 × 4667 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ton Photographer 4289

Ton Photographer 4289