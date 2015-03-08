Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mockup image of paper tube with paper lid in different positions isolated on white background for your design or project. Cardboard containers for packaging, sustainable packaging concept
Edit
Vector illustration isometric 3d brown cylinder box for tee or coffee. Brown cardboard package set, collection
Paper gift box isolated
Raster illustration isometric 3d brown cylinder box for tee or coffee. Brown cardboard package set, collection
Vector illustration isometric 3d brown cylinder box for tee or coffee. Brown cardboard package
Wooden bowl isolated on white
3D rendering Wood cosmetic jar for cream, butter, scrub, gel, powder, wax. Realistic packaging mock up template
Brown cylinder box

See more

768977584

See more

768977584

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140761357

Item ID: 2140761357

Mockup image of paper tube with paper lid in different positions isolated on white background for your design or project. Cardboard containers for packaging, sustainable packaging concept

Formats

  • 4390 × 4391 pixels • 14.6 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iryna Mylinska

Iryna Mylinska