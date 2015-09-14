Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
mockup of digital tablet with a blank isolated screen (clipping path included) against rustic, weathered wood background with old slate blackboard
Printed large format film sheet, against grungy background, empty frame, free picture or copy space
blank menu restaurant plastic holder on wooden desk with old vintage brick wall background, advertisement, commercial and marketing concept, copy space for text or media content
Mockup blank screen tablet on wooden table with copyspace for product display.
Empty blue photo frame on bright wooden table, picture memory.
Blank notepad with copyspace on the wooden table
Black Tablet with blank white screen, mock up on blue wood background.
Mock up blank poster picture frame on wood wall.

See more

416162833

See more

416162833

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132188829

Item ID: 2132188829

mockup of digital tablet with a blank isolated screen (clipping path included) against rustic, weathered wood background with old slate blackboard

Formats

  • 5600 × 3590 pixels • 18.7 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 641 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 321 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

marekuliasz

marekuliasz