Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 1027675717
Mock-up set of three blank craft business cards on natural brown authentic wooden desk. Business empty mock-up background for message writing.Top view concept
Photo Formats
7873 × 5251 pixels • 26.2 × 17.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG