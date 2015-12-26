Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mock-up of glass bottle on pink background. Pink orchid flowers are located next to bubble, with oil. Concept of skin care, spa treatments, natural cosmetics.
Edit
Products for the care of body, hair and personal hygiene on a multi-colored paper background. A bottle of fragrant perfume, lotion, shampoo, soap, razor close up.Trend of minimalism.
Products for the care of body, hair and personal hygiene on a multi-colored paper background. A bottle of fragrant perfume, lotion, shampoo, soap, razor close up.Trend of minimalism.
Products for the care of body, hair and personal hygiene on a multi-colored paper background. A bottle of fragrant perfume, lotion, shampoo, soap, razor close up.Trend of minimalism.
detergents for baby bottles and dishes, baby care concept, copy space
Subjects for care of a body
detergents for baby bottles and dishes, baby care concept, copy space
Towel and cleaning isolated on white

See more

89365696

See more

89365696

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140986133

Item ID: 2140986133

Mock-up of glass bottle on pink background. Pink orchid flowers are located next to bubble, with oil. Concept of skin care, spa treatments, natural cosmetics.

Formats

  • 3216 × 4824 pixels • 10.7 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mrgrtsrnk

Mrgrtsrnk