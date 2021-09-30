Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083855165
Mobile Offer. Happy excited lady standing near big cellphone with empty white screen, holding shopper bags, recommending cool new app or webshop, offering space for your ad, mockup vertical banner
UKRAINE
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adadvertisementappapplicationbackgroundblankbusinesscellphonecellularcollagecomeconsumercopy spacecustomerdeliverydevicedigitaldiscountdisplayecommerceelectronicemptyfemalegiftinternetisolatedmobilemockupofferonlineorderphonepurchaseretailsalescreenshopaholicshoppingshowingsmartphonesmilingstudiotechnologytemplatewebsitewinterwomanyoung
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist