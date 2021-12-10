Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099351617
Mittweida, Germany - December 10, 2021: Beautiful golden angel column statue at Market Square in front of Rathaus, City Hall, in small town Mittweida, its historical downtown, Saxony, at sunset
Mittweida, Germany
O
By Oleg Senkov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientancient artangelarchitectureattractionbeautifulbuildingcatholicchristianchristmaschurchcitycity hallcityscapecolumndomeeasterneuropeeuropeanfamousgermanygolden angelheritagehistorichistorical centerlandmarklandscapemarket squaremittweidaold buildingsold townoutdoorprayingrathausreligionreligioussaxonysculpturesightseeingstatuestreetsunnysunsetsunset illuminationtourismtouristictowntraditionaltravelwings
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist