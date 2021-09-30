Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089967098
Misty morning in the countryside. View of the village street. Old agricultural tractors on the side of a dirt road. Lonely man in the fog. Foggy rural landscape. Everyday village life. Russia.
agedagricultural machineryagriculturebuildingcountrycountry roadcountrysidedeserteddirt trackemptyeuropeeverydayfogfoggyhazeindustryinhabitedlandscapemistmisty landscapemorningmysticnaturenobodynorthnorthernnostalgiaoldoutdoorregionroadruralrural scaperussiarussianrusticsettlementspecial vehiclesstreetsummertechnicsterraintractortransportationtravelvehiclesvillagevologda regionvologodskaya oblastweather
Categories: Transportation, Buildings/Landmarks
