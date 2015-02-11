Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Missing jigsaw puzzle pieces. Business concept. Fragment of a folded white jigsaw puzzle and a pile of uncombed puzzle elements against the background of a colored surface.
Set of white jigsaw puzzle pieces over yellow backdrop
Jigsaw Puzzle pieces on yellow background horizontal with copy space
White jigsaw puzzles on yellow background. The concept of development of thinking
broken puzzle with the national flag of guinea bissau on a gray background
scattered puzzle pieces on colored background
broken puzzle with the flag of alaska state on a gray background
Puzzle concept

See more

651100726

See more

651100726

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131907145

Item ID: 2131907145

Missing jigsaw puzzle pieces. Business concept. Fragment of a folded white jigsaw puzzle and a pile of uncombed puzzle elements against the background of a colored surface.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iren Moroz

Iren Moroz