Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081898736
Minsk, Belarus - January 06, 2013 - The central street of the city during heavy snowfall near the KGB
k
By korsart
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anticipationbackgroundballbeadsbeautifulbluebrightcandlecelebrationchristmaschristmas baublechristmas treeclose upcoloured lightsdecemberdecorationdecorativedesigneventfestivefir conegarlandgarland lightsglassgreenholidayindoorsisolatedlandscapelightmysteriousnew yearnightornamentpatternpresentrepresentshinysnowsnowflakesnowflakessnowysprucestylesymboltraditiontreewinter
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist