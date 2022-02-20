Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Minsk, Belarus - February 20, 2022. Old vinyl jazz record with album cover: An Evening with Louis Armstrong and All His Stars at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Crescendo Record Co. Inc., 1977
Formats
5949 × 3966 pixels • 19.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG