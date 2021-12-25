Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096996188
Minsk, Belarus, December 25, 2021: New Year's fair. Portrait of a chinese man and woman wearing santa claus hats
O
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
celebrationchinesechristmascitycoca coladecemberdecorationdecorationseuropeeveningfairfemalefestivefriendsfungarlandhappyholidayilluminationlifestylelightmagicmanmaskmoodnew yearnightoutdooroutfitoutsidepartypeoplerussian new yearsanta claus hatsmilingsnowstreetstreet foodtowntravelurbanvacationwalkweatherwinterwoman
Similar images
More from this artist