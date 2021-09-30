Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095387435
Minimalist composition of dining room interior with wooden table, design chairs, dried flowers in a vase, black pendant lamp, art paintings on the wall and elegant personal accessories. Template.
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureart paintingcarpetchairchairsconceptconcrete floorcontemporarydecorationdesigndiningdining roomdining tabledomestic roomdried flowersemptyfloorfurniturehomehome decorhome interiorhome staginghouseindoorinsideinteriorinterior designkitchenloftmeetingminimalismmock upmodernnobodypaintingspendant lightrealrestaurantroomseatspacestyletabletemplatevasewallwallpaperwhitewoodwooden
Categories: Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist