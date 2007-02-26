Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Minimalist alpine landscape with snow-covered mountain top and sharp rocks in sunlight. Simple minimalism with snowbound mountain in blue sky. Minimal view to snow mountain peak at very high altitude.
Formats
5200 × 3470 pixels • 17.3 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG