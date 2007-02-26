Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Minimalist alpine landscape with snow-covered mountain top and sharp rocks in sunlight. Simple minimalism with snowbound mountain in blue sky. Minimal view to snow mountain peak at very high altitude.
Edit
winter landscape
Mount Muztag Ata in Chinese Pamir near Kashgar city. Best place for active life, climbing, hiking and trekking in Central Asia.
mountain panorama with snow and rocks in Kyrgyzstan
Atmospheric minimalist alpine landscape with massive hanging glacier on snowy mountain peak. Big balcony serac on glacial edge. Cloudy sky over snowbound mountains. Majestic scenery on high altitude.
Snowy mountain tops in Alaska
Mount Taranaki in New Plymouth, New Zealand
Snow covered mountains glacier forest village sightseeing tour cruise

See more

545285410

See more

545285410

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134467973

Item ID: 2134467973

Minimalist alpine landscape with snow-covered mountain top and sharp rocks in sunlight. Simple minimalism with snowbound mountain in blue sky. Minimal view to snow mountain peak at very high altitude.

Formats

  • 5200 × 3470 pixels • 17.3 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

daniilphotos

daniilphotos