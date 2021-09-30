Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094209539
Minimal concept with Christmas ball, evergreen twig and gifts. Holiday idea on beige background. Flat lay.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractanniversaryartbackgroundballbeautifulbirthdayboxbrightcelebrationchristmascolorfulconceptcontemporarycreativedecemberdecorationdecorativedesigndownfashionfestiveflatframegiftgreengreetinghappyhipsterholidayidealaylifelightminimalnew yearpastelposterpresentredseasonshinystillsurprisetoptraditionaltreetrendwhitewinter
Similar images
More from this artist