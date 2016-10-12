Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mini model house, pencil, protractor, tape measure, compass, laptop and roll blueprint plan on workplace. Architect and engineer concept.
Graphs, charts, business table. The workplace of business people
Office work and paperwork
Doctor workspace with laptop computer in medical workspace office and medical network media diagram as concept
workplace with laptop and working documents for the business team in a modern office
Modern computers in the office

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130111695

Item ID: 2130111695

Mini model house, pencil, protractor, tape measure, compass, laptop and roll blueprint plan on workplace. Architect and engineer concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photo Smoothies

Photo Smoothies