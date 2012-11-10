Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mini model house and money coin on blueprint house plan design. Cost Architect and engineer concept.
Keys on floor plan as single family home or house purchase (3D Rendering)
house project
3D rendering of a house project on top of blueprints, showing different design stages
Two houses with blueprints and keys
Scrolls architectural drawings and small house. architect concept
Small model house with red roof near scrolls of architectural drawings. Construction concept
one house over a blueprint (3d render)

See more

102870410

See more

102870410

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130111680

Item ID: 2130111680

Mini model house and money coin on blueprint house plan design. Cost Architect and engineer concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Photo Smoothies

Photo Smoothies